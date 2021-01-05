Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Webster Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.