Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Webster Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.
Shares of WBS stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
