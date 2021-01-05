Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) were up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 761,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 760,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

WVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 614,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $3,653,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

