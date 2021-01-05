Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.25

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 8170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

