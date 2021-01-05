Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Hits $20.83 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and $1.58 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.19 or 0.03260429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

