Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 158,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

