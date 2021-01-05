Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Waitr alerts:

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 266,113 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,744 shares in the company, valued at $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 51.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waitr by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.