Wagerr Trading Up 59.4% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $1,453.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,483,105 coins and its circulating supply is 196,103,491 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

