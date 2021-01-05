Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.76.

Several analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $4,819,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 267.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $146.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average of $133.14. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

