VouchForMe Hits Market Capitalization of $95,459.84 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $95,459.84 and $305.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

