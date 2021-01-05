Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €181.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €169.47 ($199.37).

ETR VOW3 opened at €148.48 ($174.68) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €149.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €186.84 ($219.81). The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

