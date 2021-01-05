Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VST. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

