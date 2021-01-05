Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 304,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 437.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

