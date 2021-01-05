Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

