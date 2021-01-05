Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.19

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and traded as high as $33.30. Village Bank and Trust Financial shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 1,285 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond Thomas Avery III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.94 per share, with a total value of $130,601.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 764,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,948,182.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $161,633 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

