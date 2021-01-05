Viktor Tkachev Sells 300,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $435,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PEDEVCO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 839,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,021. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

