VIG Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One VIG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $805,880.58 and approximately $4,331.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,155.07 or 0.99906148 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018508 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00279624 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00484402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00144676 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,340,076 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.