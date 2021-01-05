Vid Price Hits $0.0845 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vid token can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $69,956.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125677 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00521295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276306 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,041 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

