Vetri (VLD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $37.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vetri token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Lykke Exchange. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vetri

Vetri launched on January 1st, 2018. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,956,532 tokens. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global

Vetri Token Trading

Vetri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

