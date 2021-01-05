Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $549.50

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 549.50 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 537 ($7.02), with a volume of 244457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 467.71 ($6.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 503.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 431.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

