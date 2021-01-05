VerusCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.95 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and $34,319.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00127249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00254497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00523203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277806 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018145 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,056,269 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.