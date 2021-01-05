Verso (NYSE:VRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

VRS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of VRS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. 2,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,569. The company has a market cap of $407.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.88 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verso will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verso by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Verso by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

