Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6275 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

