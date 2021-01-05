Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.59

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.59 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 504121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,916 shares of company stock worth $2,057,343 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

