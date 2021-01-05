Verasity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $952,902.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $2.20 million and $952,902.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00104386 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 197.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.92 or 0.00894592 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000139 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 263.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

