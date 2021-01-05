Veil Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $91,953.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 109% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00309770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00126343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00521786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050290 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.