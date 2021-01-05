Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.81 Million

Brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to post sales of $361.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.63 million and the highest is $363.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $365.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $352.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million.

VEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vectrus by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 272.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 50.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEC traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $565.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.