Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. ValuEngine cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of VBLT stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. 868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,794. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.90. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

