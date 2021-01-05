Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

