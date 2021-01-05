Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43.

