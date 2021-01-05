Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $191.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $197.94.

