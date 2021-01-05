Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 192.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $347.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.90 and a 200 day moving average of $312.52. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $357.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

