Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.53

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.52, with a volume of 27853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPL. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

