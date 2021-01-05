Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VDY.TO) (TSE:VDY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VDY.TO) (TSE:VDY)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.00 and last traded at C$32.84. Approximately 65,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 103,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.55.

