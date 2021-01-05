Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $141.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

