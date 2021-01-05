ValuEngine Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to “Buy”

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.