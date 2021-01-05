ValuEngine Upgrades Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Sell

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
KMPR stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 102.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 26.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
