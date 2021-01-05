ValuEngine Upgrades Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Sell

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

KMPR stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 102.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 26.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

