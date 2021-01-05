ValuEngine Downgrades Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to Buy

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $1.33. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

