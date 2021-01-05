ValuEngine Downgrades NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Hold

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NGMS opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $38.75.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

