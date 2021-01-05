ValuEngine Downgrades Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) to Strong Sell

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

INVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

