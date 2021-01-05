ValuEngine Downgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Hold

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GERN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

GERN stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $506.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.55. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 125,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 5,188,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Geron by 190.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 7,640,921 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Geron by 890.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 59,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

