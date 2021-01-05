ValuEngine Downgrades Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Strong Sell

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALGM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.23. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.