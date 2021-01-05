ValuEngine Downgrades Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Strong Sell

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALGM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.23. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $29.48.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
Further Reading: Balanced Fund
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.