US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of ECOL opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in US Ecology by 931.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in US Ecology by 50.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.