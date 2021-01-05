Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on UROV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UROV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 4,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,468. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.