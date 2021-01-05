Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 65,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,633. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

