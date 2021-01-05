Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT Raised to $15.00

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price objective hoisted by Capital One Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

Shares of UE opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 984,349 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 506,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 462,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $4,437,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 282.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 478,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,344,000 after buying an additional 353,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

