Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. 7,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,582. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.