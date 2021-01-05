Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Up 8.6%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.69. 1,379,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 718,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several brokerages have commented on UBX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $301.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.