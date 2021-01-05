Unitrade (TRADE) Hits Market Cap of $5.24 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00342033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025431 BTC.

Unitrade Token Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,321,029 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

