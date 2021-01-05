United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.91

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $17.65. United States Steel shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 11,283,682 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.