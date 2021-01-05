Uniswap Price Hits $5.80 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.80 or 0.00018247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $2.69 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,113,331 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

